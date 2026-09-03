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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested for walking on bridge, causing crash

September 3, 2026 1:54 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Thanks to the commenters who reported there was more to the story of a crash on the West Seattle Bridge we mentioned around this time yesterday. We followed up with SPD; here’s the police narrative we obtained:

At approximately 1323 hrs officers responded to a call on the West Seattle Bridge of a person running into traffic. The CAD call showed the following remarks:

CHECK FOR MALE WALKING UP THE RAMP TO THE WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE. NO WEAPONS SEEN. WOULD BE GOING EB ON THE BRIDGE.

The West Seattle Bridge has no sidewalks, and is open to vehicular traffic only. Over a dozen people driving their vehicles on the bridge called in to 911 to report the subject … running and chasing cars carrying a dinner plate.

Prior to officers arriving it was updated that he had switched from walking and running in eastbound lanes to walking in westbound lanes. While running around in traffic several vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid hitting (him). Two vehicles ending up becoming involved in a collision that caused an airbag deployment.

(He) was located by officers walking westbound on the West Seattle Bridge. Due to him walking in traffic, making vehicles take evasive action to avoid hitting him, and causing a vehicular collision he was placed under arrest for pedestrian interference.

He was booked into jail and spent just under 24 hours there before being released this afternoon; he is still facing the charge for which he was arrested; it’s a misdemeanor.

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8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested for walking on bridge, causing crash"

  • GLH September 3, 2026 (2:16 pm)
    Reply

    Any word on what happened to the dinner plate?

  • Gemma14 September 3, 2026 (2:31 pm)
    Reply

    I was at Chelan Cafe when the same man got his dinner plate. He walked in, tried to take a phone or wallet in the dinning room, then came over to the kitchen window and grabbed a waiting burger plate. The waitstaff and some folks tried to stop him but he got by. He threatened a few folks and threw what I think was a drink at some poor dudes head. Everyone was alright but rattled. 

  • onion September 3, 2026 (2:38 pm)
    Reply

    Arrested for “pedestrian interference,” a misdemeanor? He’s clearly a menace to himself and others, but he’s been released??

  • Concerned Seattlelite September 3, 2026 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    thanks WSB for looking into this we appreciate it. It’s hard enough already across traffic, potholes, weather, rain and now we have to evade people running around on foot, we don’t need to be on a GTA server at all. Hope that person is doing well and that everyone stays safe on the road. Take care yall!!!

  • Admiral2009 September 3, 2026 (3:13 pm)
    Reply

    Hopefully he is required to compensate the victims of the crash he caused, it’s called ACCOUNTABILITY!

    • Anne September 3, 2026 (4:16 pm)
      Reply

      Ha-dream on!

  • Kathy September 3, 2026 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    What makes me sad about this story is that the law that city bridges must accommodate people walking and biking was circumvented (or not yet in effect) when the West Seattle Bridge was built. Instead it was designed like a freeway where there are many crashes, injuries and deaths, the majority of which are not due to pedestrians wandering around. The speeding on that bridge is out of control. 

    • Admiral2009 September 3, 2026 (10:16 pm)
      Reply

      Kathy – you do realize that there is zero reason to accommodate pedestrians on the Spokane Street viaduct or WSB.  Pedestrians have very viable alternative routes!

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