WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested for walking on bridge, causing crash

Thanks to the commenters who reported there was more to the story of a crash on the West Seattle Bridge we mentioned around this time yesterday. We followed up with SPD; here’s the police narrative we obtained:

At approximately 1323 hrs officers responded to a call on the West Seattle Bridge of a person running into traffic. The CAD call showed the following remarks:

CHECK FOR MALE WALKING UP THE RAMP TO THE WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE. NO WEAPONS SEEN. WOULD BE GOING EB ON THE BRIDGE.

The West Seattle Bridge has no sidewalks, and is open to vehicular traffic only. Over a dozen people driving their vehicles on the bridge called in to 911 to report the subject … running and chasing cars carrying a dinner plate.

Prior to officers arriving it was updated that he had switched from walking and running in eastbound lanes to walking in westbound lanes. While running around in traffic several vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid hitting (him). Two vehicles ending up becoming involved in a collision that caused an airbag deployment.

(He) was located by officers walking westbound on the West Seattle Bridge. Due to him walking in traffic, making vehicles take evasive action to avoid hitting him, and causing a vehicular collision he was placed under arrest for pedestrian interference.