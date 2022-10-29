READER REPORTS: Early-morning intruder; black pickup stolen; abandoned bicycles

Three reader reports this morning:
EARLY-MORNING INTRUDER: Via email:
In regards to the police call at 4:10 am on 4700 block of Findlay, that was our house; a woman had locked herself into our enclosed porch in a state of mental crisis; our video picked her up at 1:58 am. She banged on our door at 4 and woke us, claiming her name was Brenda and her dog was in the house. We called 911 and the police assessed her and had an ambulance take her to Harborview. She told them she was from Lynnwood and they have no idea how she got here. She systematically dismantled our porch but no harm otherwise.
BLACK PICKUP STOLEN: Texted report and photo:
Our black 1996 Dodge Ram Sport got stolen at 3:28 this morning. B48188V. This was on California Ave SW – between SW 100 and SW 98th! Saw truck drive down street, stop beside truck, then drive on; a few seconds later, someone walked up, got in passenger side, a few seconds later was driving down the street. Police were notified. Incident # 2022-290812.
ABANDONED BICYCLES: Via email:
These bicycles were found in the ravine at the top of Sumner (Way) and Fairmount Canyon. Likely stolen, they are at the top of Sumner.
