READER REPORT: West Seattle’s own Great Pumpkin grower does it again

October 2, 2022 5:04 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
Once again this year, it took a village – actually, a block of Upper Morgan neighbors – to help Trevor load up a giant pumpkin so it could be taken to a weigh-off. He sent photos, first as they were headed out this morning, including one showing just how big the pumpkin is:

He says the seed for this mega-pumpkin was planted indoors in mid-April. Last year, Trevor grew a quarter-ton pumpkin. This year’s came in at 403 pounds:

That won tenth place at the regional event in Kent, where Trevor’s was the only Seattle-grown pumpkin!

  • Rose October 2, 2022 (5:38 pm)
    Congratulations Trevor. That is really cool!

  • Pumpkin Pie October 2, 2022 (6:02 pm)
    Congratulations. That’s quite an accomplishment. 

