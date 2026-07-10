TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday watch, with West Seattle Summer Fest street closures and bus reroutes

6:55 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 10, 2026, and West Seattle Summer Fest begins this afternoon.

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST STREET CLOSURES, BUS REROUTES

Streets are closed and buses are rerouted for the Friday-Saturday-Sunday festival in The Junction. The festival is on California SW from SW Genesee to SW Edmunds, on SW Oregon (closed for the first time) from midblock just west of California to midblock just east of it (alley to alley), and on SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th. The streets will remain closed to motor vehicles until festival breakdown is complete late Sunday night. (Here’s the official festival map.)

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:21 am today; sunset will be at 9:07 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule, except for the festival-zone reroutes as mentioned above.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!