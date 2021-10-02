Once you’ve grown a quarter-ton pumpkin, what do you do with it?

You enter it in the Elysian Brewery Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off, of course:

That’s what Trevor did, after growing the pumpkin in his Gatewood garden:

He says “sunshine, good seeds, a lot of water, and some special care – that may be unique to the pandemic” enabled the pumpkin to swell to 500 pounds.

So then there was the matter of how to get it to Georgetown for the weigh-off. Trevor says his entire block on 37th SW came together to help:

The pumpkin contest was a prelude to Elysian’s Pumpkin Beer Festival. The winning pumpkin was 1,575 pounds. But Trevor’s was no less impressive, He credits family support, too,

(Thanks to Trevor for sending the photos and report!)