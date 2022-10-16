Drumming for salmon, community meeting with school-board rep, 12 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday

(Side effect of our warm weather: Late-blooming flowers, like Waikikigirl’s hibiscus)

Here’s what to know today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The regional alert for wildfire smoke continues.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

DONATION DRIVE: Alki UCC is collecting food and clothing, 11 am-3 pm, 6115 SW Hinds – our calendar listing has specifics.

GLASS-BLOWING DEMO/ART GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: As part of “Refract – The Seattle Glass Experience,” you can see live glass-blowing noon-4 pm again today at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) and visit their art-glass pumpkin patch.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: The monthlong display of community-contributed art at Southwest Library continues (9010 35th SW), open noon-5 pm today.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is closed for the rest of the month for roof work.

MEET WITH YOUR SCHOOL-BOARD REP: This area’s Seattle Public Schools board director Leslie Harris holds a drop-in community meeting 2-4:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

AT ARTSWEST: The ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” concludes the third week of its run, 3 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

MUSIC AT C & P: The trio Citizens of Earth performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

DRUMMING TO CALL THE SALMON HOME: The annual tradition along Fauntleroy Creek is at 4 pm today – bring anything you want to drum with, or just bring yourself. All ages welcome. Location is explained in our calendar listing.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!