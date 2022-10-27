ALKI POINT ‘HEALTHY STREET’: Open houses set for next steps

(WSB file photo)

As reported here two weeks ago, SDOT says the Alki Point “Healthy Street” is permanent – Alki Avenue SW west of 63rd SW, and Beach Drive SW north of 63rd SW. The city says it will become a Neighborhood Greenway, and that the next step is to talk with the community about its design. So they’ve set two events for that – an in-person open house 6:30-7:45 pm Wednesday, November 9, at Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), and an online open house noon- 1 pm Tuesday, November 15 (no link yet). In both cases, SDOT says it’ll show the “early design” concept, answer questions, and take comments. (Here’s how last year’s survey turned out.) Possible “traffic-calming” elements, according to a project update that’s going out today, include a raised crosswalk and traffic circle. If you can’t make it to either event, they’ll be taking comments by email/phone until December 9th – alkikeepmovingstreet@seattle.gov or 206-727-3565. The project was also mentioned recently by the Alki Community Council as an agenda item at their next meeting (7 pm Thursday, November 17).