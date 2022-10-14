West Seattle, Washington

14 Friday

FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ is permanent

October 14, 2022 12:09 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

While some pandemic-related government actions are about to sunset, some are becoming permanent. Among them, a network of closed-to-through-traffic “Healthy Streets,” per this map published this week by SDOT:

What the city had called “Stay Healthy Streets” or “Keep Moving Streets,” originally implemented to create more room for socially distanced riding/walking/rolling, are now simply “Healthy Streets.” Most notable on the map is the declaration that the Alki Point stretch is now permanent, a status it hadn’t had until now. It was created in May 2020 – first the city announced it would close the northernmost end of Beach Drive to through traffic, then almost immediately, it added the westernmost end of Alki Avenue. Over the ensuing months and years, there have been surveys and petition drives, but never until now a final decision on its status. The city has long hinted, however, that it would be permanent, and solicited feedback on a “permanent design.” That too has been (mostly) decided, according to SDOT’s update, which refers to the design survey it circulated a year ago:

The design we’re moving forward with for public engagement is Option 1 from the survey: Stay Healthy Street + Neighborhood Greenway.

This design will upgrade the street to a Neighborhood Greenway and include additional elements of a Healthy Street. As part of the larger Healthy Streets program, we’ve also updated the name of the project to “Alki Point Healthy Street.”

In coming days, we’ll share information about public engagement events in November 2022. We’ll be hosting in-person and virtual events, so that the community has more than one option for attending and giving feedback on the Alki Point Healthy Street design.

If you have a request for our public engagement events in November, please email us at AlkiKeepMovingStreet@seattle.gov.

This is not West Seattle’s only Stay Healthy Street, but it was the one that generated the most discussion/controversy. The plans for the others are in links you’ll find here.

8 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Alki Point 'Healthy Street' is permanent"

  • W/S Native October 14, 2022 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    Many thanks for the solicited feedback.  It really made me feel good to participate in that.  Thanks to SDOT and thanks to the former mayor.  Congratulations on all that benefit from the increased property values as well.  The encampments are on the way.  Thanks for nothing.

  • Kyle October 14, 2022 (12:19 pm)
    Reply

    Lol this is why folks don’t believe the government when they say something will be temporary.

  • Return Our Streets October 14, 2022 (12:23 pm)
    Reply

    So these public right of ways which the city seized (illegally under normal city law, using the temporary auspices of emergency conditions), are not going to be returned to public use now that those emergency conditions are no longer in effect?

  • THOMAS LAXTON October 14, 2022 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    until the citizen actually votes on this it is not legal per the city charter and charges under the charter must be initiated against the cities mayor and council also since this is a park these rules are ignoring our rights to drive down this street those people who live there know what it was like before they moved there leave the street open period

  • Rhonda October 14, 2022 (12:44 pm)
    Reply

    Then I’ll permanently ignore the signs as these PUBLIC streets belong to all of us, not just those who reside off of them.

  • Jort October 14, 2022 (12:51 pm)
    Reply

    Once again SDOT prefers virtue-signaling a policy that’s meant to look like a big benefit to non-car public space users, but in reality these street “closures” are merely road signs that motorists frequently ignore and continue to intentionally intimidate and threaten non-car street users on. A woman 30 weeks pregnant with twins, walking in a crosswalk with another infant was hit by a car going an estimated 50 miles per hour — right in the middle of a “Stay Healthy Street” that also happens to be a “Neighborhood Greenway.” Until they install physical alterations to the street to physically prevent dangerous car driver behavior, like traffic diverters, SDOT will continue to be a virtue-signaling city department committed primarily to the expeditious movement of private vehicles at the expense of nearly any other concern, up to and including human lives. City streets are public land, just as much as a city park. We can choose whether we want this land to be used to protect lives or to endanger them. It’s as simple as that.  https://westseattleblog.com/2022/07/west-seattle-crime-watch-pregnant-woman-remains-in-hospital-4-days-after-hit-run/

  • Lamont October 14, 2022 (1:00 pm)
    Reply

    Is there any description anywhere of what exactly “Option 1” is?  The survey is long closed, there’s only busted links off of the SDOT update page.

    • WSB October 14, 2022 (1:07 pm)
      Reply

      Unfortunately, while I try to pull graphics like that out of surveys for the permanent record, as far as I can tell, I didn’t with this one; still looking in the archives, though.

