FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ is permanent

While some pandemic-related government actions are about to sunset, some are becoming permanent. Among them, a network of closed-to-through-traffic “Healthy Streets,” per this map published this week by SDOT:

What the city had called “Stay Healthy Streets” or “Keep Moving Streets,” originally implemented to create more room for socially distanced riding/walking/rolling, are now simply “Healthy Streets.” Most notable on the map is the declaration that the Alki Point stretch is now permanent, a status it hadn’t had until now. It was created in May 2020 – first the city announced it would close the northernmost end of Beach Drive to through traffic, then almost immediately, it added the westernmost end of Alki Avenue. Over the ensuing months and years, there have been surveys and petition drives, but never until now a final decision on its status. The city has long hinted, however, that it would be permanent, and solicited feedback on a “permanent design.” That too has been (mostly) decided, according to SDOT’s update, which refers to the design survey it circulated a year ago:

The design we’re moving forward with for public engagement is Option 1 from the survey: Stay Healthy Street + Neighborhood Greenway. This design will upgrade the street to a Neighborhood Greenway and include additional elements of a Healthy Street. As part of the larger Healthy Streets program, we’ve also updated the name of the project to “Alki Point Healthy Street.” In coming days, we’ll share information about public engagement events in November 2022. We’ll be hosting in-person and virtual events, so that the community has more than one option for attending and giving feedback on the Alki Point Healthy Street design. If you have a request for our public engagement events in November, please email us at AlkiKeepMovingStreet@seattle.gov.

This is not West Seattle’s only Stay Healthy Street, but it was the one that generated the most discussion/controversy. The plans for the others are in links you’ll find here.