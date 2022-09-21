WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 7 notes

Today’s end-of-summer flowers – cosmos – are courtesy of Caity Gerhardt. Here’s what’s happening on this last full day of summer, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:

PEACE POLE DEDICATION: The next Peace Pole installed by the Rotary Club of West Seattle will be dedicated at 11:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK MEETING: The Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project meets for the first time in four months. All are welcome to watch the livestream of the online meeting, which starts at 6 pm. Our preview has the registration link and background info.

LEARN ABOUT LOCAL CREEKS: Free family-friendly event at 6:30 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW).

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!