FAUNTLEROY FERRY-DOCK PROJECT: Community Advisory Group to reconvene

Three months after the last meeting of the Community Advisory Group for Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy terminal-replacement project, the next one is scheduled. If you’re interested in the project, set your calendar for 6 pm Wednesday, September 21st. The meeting will be online, and you can register to attend by going here. The project is still at least three years away from construction, and many decisions remain to be made. At the May meeting, WSF said it had ruled out building the new terminal/dock at a different location, so that’s settled. Here are the basic options they’re studying:

If you need to catch up on other points of discussion, here’s our coverage of an online community meeting held in June.