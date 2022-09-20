WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: From OfferUp to holdup

One West Seattle case in the latest major-incident summaries from SPD. Police say this happened around 3 pm Monday afternoon in the 4500 block of 38th SW. The victim was selling items on OfferUp; he got a taker who said she would come to West Seattle to buy the items he was selling, Shortly after arrival, she looked at the items and, the report says, “had the victim follow her out to her car to get money.” She had an accomplice who subsequently “pulled out a handgun and stole the items the victim was selling.” The report adds, “She is described as a short female with black hair and blue strips in it” but doesn’t offer a description of the other robber; both got away. If you have any information for police, the incident number is 2022-250770.