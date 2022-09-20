West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

69℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: From OfferUp to holdup

September 20, 2022 5:58 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

One West Seattle case in the latest major-incident summaries from SPD. Police say this happened around 3 pm Monday afternoon in the 4500 block of 38th SW. The victim was selling items on OfferUp; he got a taker who said she would come to West Seattle to buy the items he was selling, Shortly after arrival, she looked at the items and, the report says, “had the victim follow her out to her car to get money.” She had an accomplice who subsequently “pulled out a handgun and stole the items the victim was selling.” The report adds, “She is described as a short female with black hair and blue strips in it” but doesn’t offer a description of the other robber; both got away. If you have any information for police, the incident number is 2022-250770.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: From OfferUp to holdup"

  • Chris September 20, 2022 (6:32 pm)
    Reply

    For last few years, when I sell things on-line, I tell them to meet me in front of a bank with camera’s. If they don’t want to do that I won’t meet them. Makes it hard for big items. In that case, have as many people as you can with you at home or borrow a truck and go the nearest bank.And, I always lament to what this society has become when I have to resort to this tactic.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.