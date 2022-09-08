SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Second day of picketing ends; negotiations continue; no classes Friday

What was to be the second day of the new school year for Seattle Public Schools was instead a second day of picketing for its striking educators. Here’s the latest:

UNION: We photographed picketers at five more schools this morning:

(WSB photos: Arbor Heights Elementary above, Lafayette Elementary below)

(WSB photos: Roxhill Elementary above, Gatewood Elementary below)

At Genesee Hill Elementary, picketers had a chant leader, and a costumed supporter:

And we received a photo and message from Fairmount Park Elementary teacher Robyn:

Please let families and students know how much we appreciate their support. They’re welcome to come by, walk with us, or just honk their horn as they drive by. We love our community!

DISTRICT: Just received this SPS update:

The Seattle Public Schools and Seattle Education Association negotiations continue with a mediator. While there will be no school tomorrow, Sept. 9, we remain hopeful an agreement can be reached soon. Once a tentative agreement is reached, we look forward to sharing that news with our school community.

The district says this message was sent to families earlier in the afternoon. It says the district will announce a decision about Monday by 3 pm tomorrow.