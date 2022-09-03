OVER WEST SEATTLE: State Patrol plane flying loops

In the past few minutes we’ve had multiple inquiries about a plane circling the Pigeon Point area. It’s since moved on, but a little research revealed it’s a plane we’ve seen/heard in similar circumstances before.

That’s a Flightradar24> screengrab showing the loops and circles the plane, identified as a Cessna belonging to the Washington State Patrol, has flown tonight. Both times we wrote about similar flights last year – including this one – there were specific investigative reasons, but we won’t likely be able to follow up until after the holiday weekend,