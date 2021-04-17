UPDATE: About the plane circling over West Seattle

1:13 AM: Thanks for the tips. Flight tracker shows a small plane registered to the Washington State Patrol is what’s been circling in the Junction area – and other points south – originating in Olympia. We’re not sure yet why. It’s shown with a most unusual flight pattern:

(Image from Flightradar 24)

1:33 AM: It’s finally moved on, heading southwest. Still no specifics on what it was doing – we might not be able to find out until Monday – but here’s what the WSP aircraft are generally used for.

1:49 AM: Listening to archived police-radio audio to try to catch more context on a mention of a trooper in West Seattle while the plane was overhead, there was a mention of a WSP vehicle and a suspect vehicle, at a West Seattle location where SPD was going to assist, but no details on why or where.