West Seattle, Washington

17 Saturday

53℉

UPDATE: About the plane circling over West Seattle

April 17, 2021 1:13 am
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

1:13 AM: Thanks for the tips. Flight tracker shows a small plane registered to the Washington State Patrol is what’s been circling in the Junction area – and other points south – originating in Olympia. We’re not sure yet why. It’s shown with a most unusual flight pattern:

(Image from Flightradar 24)

1:33 AM: It’s finally moved on, heading southwest. Still no specifics on what it was doing – we might not be able to find out until Monday – but here’s what the WSP aircraft are generally used for.

1:49 AM: Listening to archived police-radio audio to try to catch more context on a mention of a trooper in West Seattle while the plane was overhead, there was a mention of a WSP vehicle and a suspect vehicle, at a West Seattle location where SPD was going to assist, but no details on why or where.

Share This

17 Replies to "UPDATE: About the plane circling over West Seattle"

  • Rubt April 17, 2021 (1:15 am)
    Reply

    Why? 

  • Tim April 17, 2021 (1:16 am)
    Reply

    It’s super annoying for sure 

  • James April 17, 2021 (1:17 am)
    Reply

    It’s made a pass over my home almost 20 times. It’s certainly annoying! I hope it’s important.

  • L April 17, 2021 (1:21 am)
    Reply

    Thanks, so curious to know what’s going on. It’s been going in these tight circles directly over our house by Fairmount Park for a while now. 

  • Jennie April 17, 2021 (1:23 am)
    Reply

    Seriously, it awaken everyone in our house. It is insanity.

  • Plf April 17, 2021 (1:25 am)
    Reply

    Something doesn’t seem right about this situation 

    • GH April 17, 2021 (1:39 am)
      Reply

      Agreeing with you completely and honestly even though it is gone, has me unnerved still. 

  • mattswa April 17, 2021 (1:26 am)
    Reply

    And it’s driving me a bit bonkers. I’m trying to sleep!

  • Jeanne April 17, 2021 (1:26 am)
    Reply

    Make it stop…… 

  • Roger April 17, 2021 (1:27 am)
    Reply

    I expect random folks walking down the street shouting after 1 am to be annoying late at night. But not joy riding biplanes doing loop-de-loops for the hell of it.

  • Deez April 17, 2021 (1:29 am)
    Reply

    That plane is pretty loud.  It’s warm in my house tonight, I thought someone was mowing their yard at 1AM.

  • Jon Wright April 17, 2021 (1:38 am)
    Reply

    That was really bizarre. Something like 30 laps centered about the intersection of Hudson and Fauntleroy.

  • Cherbear206 April 17, 2021 (1:39 am)
    Reply

    If it’s one of their Cessna 206 it has infared.. I can hear it on 35th and Holden loud enough it woke me up and sounds like a lawn mower..I can still hear it and it is very annoying 😤

    • WSB April 17, 2021 (1:48 am)
      Reply

      You shouldn’t be hearing it now – it’s almost all the way back to Olympia.

  • Bill Longabaugh April 17, 2021 (1:41 am)
    Reply

    Looks like Point No Point got the same treatment on Wednesday night with a flight going from 11 PM to 2:40 AM. This seems to be a regular occurrence? Would like to hear why the State Patrol makes a habit of this.

  • Madison April 17, 2021 (1:42 am)
    Reply

    We live by Fairmont park and it just kept making circles for quite some time! I am extremely interested to know what is happening. How is one plane soooo loud!;

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.