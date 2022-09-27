FOLLOWUP: Will Metro Route 37 ever return?

(WSB file photo of closed Route 37 stop)

When Metro announced plans for its fall “service change” earlier this month, it did not include the revival of West Seattle’s Route 37, suspended in March 2020. Readers wondered if it’s gone forever, so we followed up with Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer, who replied, “No final decision regarding the future of Route 37 has yet been made. Metro will continue to work with community and stakeholders to consider options for growing Metro service as resources become available and following adopted policy.” He added a side note of interest: “Any permanent route deletions or other major changes to Metro service are subject to approval by the King County Council.” Metro has revived other suspended routes, notably West Seattle’s Route 22, which was brought back last year.