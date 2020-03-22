BUSES: How Metro service cuts will affect riders starting Monday

If you usually ride the 37 or 125 – you have to find another way to get around starting Monday. Those are the two West Seattle routes entirely axed in Metro‘s temporary “reduced service” plan.

If you usually ride the 22, 60, 118, 119, or 128, no change – those West Seattle routes are untouched.

Everything else – as listed here – will have “fewer trips and/or reduced hours of operation.” But, Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer assured us, that does not mean anything drastic, such as a route starting hours later than usual. But there are no printed/online timetables for the reduced schedules, so for starters, he advises, “Riders should prepare to head to their stops a little earlier and before they leave home should confirm whether their trip is operating.” To confirm that, use “Next Departures” on the Metro website or app, or use “Text for Departures” (text your stop ID to 62550) to get the next departure time. If you don’t know your stop number, Metro says you can do that via Trip Planner or by calling 206-553-3000.

Also remember that Metro (including Access and the Water Taxi) and Sound Transit have suspended fare collection – rides are free. And Metro is emphasizing rear boarding for (almost) all.