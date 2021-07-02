West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Metro will bring back Route 22 on weekdays this fall

July 2, 2021 5:26 pm
(WSB photo, December 2020)

Bus stops along two West Seattle Metro routes have been bagged like that for the past half-year. This September, one set of stops will reopen. Metro plans to continue “suspension” of Route 37. But it is planning to bring back Route 22, which runs between Arbor Heights and The Junction. This was not in the tentative plan Metro had presented to a County Council committee earlier this year, but it was added by the time Metro returned to the council’s Environment and Mobility Committee last week. (Here’s the presentation, which notes that the Route 22 restoration was added to its fall plan because of survey feedback.) We didn’t hear about it until local transportation writer Ryan Packer mentioned it in a WSB comment discussion; we followed up with Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer, who confirmed, “Route 22 will be returning with weekday service with the fall service change, operating between 6 AM-9 PM. Similar to service levels pre-pandemic, service will be hourly.”

  • OneTimeCharley July 2, 2021 (5:37 pm)
    Awesome news! Thank you for bringing back a small route that means a lot to the people who rely on it.

  • Auntie July 2, 2021 (5:39 pm)
    Hooray! I can’t believe METRO listened to bus riders who count on that route to get around! Thank you METRO.

  • Rainey July 2, 2021 (6:55 pm)
    Oh my gosh! So happy I can’t see straight! Thank you METRO!

  • Mark schletty July 2, 2021 (7:58 pm)
    YAY!

