District 1 Community Network and much more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Monday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:

DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take nonperishable food to Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-1 pm.

LUNCH PICKUP AT SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: As noted in coverage last night, Seattle Public Schools will be offering sack lunches for pickup at many schools 10 am-1 pm – the list is on this page. A note for those picking up at Chief Sealth IHS and Denny IMS – “We will be serving lunches off the back dock on the east side of both campuses. (Families/students) can drive through or walk and we will be back there from 10 am to 1 pm.”

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Wading pools have closed for the season but Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open 11 am-8 pm.

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS LIQUIDATION SALE: As reported here, this shop (WSB sponsor) at 4540 California SW is having a sale while its future is decided. Open 11 am-4 pm today.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS CLEARANCE SALE: As previewed here, this shop (WSB sponsor) at 3602 SW Alaska is having a change-of-seasons clearance sale. Open 11 am-6 pm today.

ALKI ARTS POP-UP, DAY 2: The pop-up art shop at California/Oregon is in day 2 today (here’s our Day 1 report), open noon-5 pm.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

INJURY PREVENTION FOR RUNNERS: Clinic at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) with Sea Pines Physical Therapy, 6:45 pm.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: A West Seattle Bridge update – with 11 days to go until reopening – is part of what’s on the District 1 Community Network‘s online meeting tonight, 7 pm. Our calendar listing has information on how to watch/listen/participate.

MUSIC BINGO: Now weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!