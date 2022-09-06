BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: First day for one-week Alki Arts pop-up in The Junction

It’s the first day of business for this week’s Alki Arts pop-up in the former Bellevue Rare Coins space on the Senior Center of West Seattle‘s ground floor at California/Alaska. As we showed you last week, murals mark the spot:

The murals are on the plywood covering the storefront’s still-to-be-replaced windows. Above is the one Brooke Borcherding was working on last week; below is the one Steffanie Lorig painted more recently:

Both murals will be for sale after the windows are replaced (with half the proceeds benefiting the Senior Center). Meantime, Alki Arts’ Diane Venti will open the pop-up daily through Sunday (September 11th), noon-5 pm each day except Thursday, when they’ll be open until 8 pm for the West Seattle Art Walk.

Artist Reeve Washburn (who also happens to be Art Walk coordinator) will be doing some live painting inside the pop-up this week too.