Remembering Pamela Paxton, 79

Family and friends will gather next month to celebrate the life of Pam Paxton. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing now:

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Pamela “Pam” Paxton (formerly Pam Johnson, née Pam Odegard), who passed away on July 14, 2026 at the age of 79.

Pam was a native of West Seattle, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1965. She then went on to own the Styling Studio Salon, for many years located on Admiral Way. Pam eventually relocated to Des Moines, WA, where she opened Entourage Salon and Spa.

Pam loved life and touched so many in her own way. She loved her family, friends, and her clients, who were also considered family to her.

Pam is survived by her husband, James Paxton, her daughters Tracy Johnson and Michelle Toombs, and her granddaughter Ava Toombs.

There will be a celebration of her life at a private residence in Des Moines on September 12, 2026. If you would like to attend, please send an email to Michelle.toombs7@gmail.com for more information.