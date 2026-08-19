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UPDATE: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 35th/Brandon crash

August 19, 2026 10:00 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

10 PM: Avoid 35th in the Camp Long vicinity – it’s blocked because of a crash at 35th/Brandon that is reported to involve a motorcyclist. The rider is reported to be seriously injured and being rushed to Harborview.

10:08 PM: Our crew reports that the south end of the closure is at 35th/Findlay. North end is Dawson.

10:15 PM: We talked by phone with Robert, who says he was one of three people who were on scene before emergency responders and had medic training so they worked to try to stabilize the rider, who he said apparently was thrown about 15 feet. There’s also a pickup truck at the scene, as our photo shows:

10:36 PM: Police confirmed to our crew at the scene that the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives are coming, so that means the street’s likely to be closed a few hours. They also confirmed to us that the pickup truck is the only other vehicle involved. Its driver remains on scene.

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3 Replies to "UPDATE: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in 35th/Brandon crash"

  • SSS August 19, 2026 (10:09 pm)
    Reply

    35th and Brandon is completely blocked. Traffic going southbound should turn right on Dawson and go straight 2 blocks south to get on to 35th Ave SW.

  • JB August 19, 2026 (10:13 pm)
    Reply

    Neighbor here – it was an awful accident. The motorcyclist was not in good shape. So thankful to all the neighbors and people who immediately jumped in to help. Any updates on the victim would be so appreciated. 

    • WSB August 19, 2026 (10:46 pm)
      Reply

      I am pinging SFD, which is the only source of info on that right now as their medics transported him.

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