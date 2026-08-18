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WHALES: Northbound orcas off West Seattle

August 18, 2026 2:42 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

2:42 PM: Orcas are headed northbound, currently off Lincoln Park, reports Kersti Muul, who tells us, “Some just passed by (Colman) Pool!) And they’re close to this side of the Sound.

3:47 PM: Photos added, thanks to a reader.

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1 Reply to "WHALES: Northbound orcas off West Seattle"

  • Barbara August 18, 2026 (3:29 pm)
    Reply

    They’ve moved north, and if you look south of where the Victoria Clipper is sitting, you can see 3 or 4

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