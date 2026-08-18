WHALES: Northbound orcas off West Seattle

2:42 PM: Orcas are headed northbound, currently off Lincoln Park, reports Kersti Muul, who tells us, “Some just passed by (Colman) Pool!) And they’re close to this side of the Sound.
3:47 PM: Photos added, thanks to a reader.
2:42 PM: Orcas are headed northbound, currently off Lincoln Park, reports Kersti Muul, who tells us, “Some just passed by (Colman) Pool!) And they’re close to this side of the Sound.
3:47 PM: Photos added, thanks to a reader.
They’ve moved north, and if you look south of where the Victoria Clipper is sitting, you can see 3 or 4
| 1 COMMENT