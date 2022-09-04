BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Future of Click! Design That Fits to be settled soon

(Photo courtesy Click! Design That Fits)

Today, Click! Design That Fits in The Junction is closed in memory of co-founder Frances Smersh, who passed away one year ago today.

Frances’s husband and Click! co-founder John Smersh says the future of the shop (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) is about to be decided, one way or another.

As reported here four months ago, Click! has been up for sale. John has a prospective buyer, but there’s a third party to the deal: “While we’d like to remain optimistic that our potential new owner and our landlord will reach an agreement on a lease, at this time the landlord is asking for a rent increase that would be unsustainable for our business model, and as such our deal may fall through. We are reviewing all possible options but are faced with our own lease expiration and as such have been liquidating remaining inventory at 20-40% off.”

So one way or another, Click! will be closing “within the next several days,” he says – whether temporarily or permanently, that depends. If the former, “new ownership could take over as soon as October 1, after a short break for transition.” If the latter: “If we don’t reopen under new ownership, we will remain closed, grateful for the 18 years of love the West Seattle community has graced us with. We are honored to have been trusted with curating a collection of gifts and home accessories for our friends and neighbors.”

John says the current plan, subject to change, is for Click! to be open – with the liquidation sale continuing – 11 am-6 pm Wednesday (September 7th) and 11 am-8 pm Thursday (September 8th, open late for the West Seattle Art Walk).