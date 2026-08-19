LIBRARIES: Admiral branch HVAC progress proof; advance alert of upcoming systemwide tech disruption

Two Seattle Public Library notes:

ADMIRAL BRANCH HVAC PROGRESS: Thanks to Clay Eals for the photo, taken at midday today. It’s visible evidence from outside of the work that’s going on inside the West Seattle (Admiral) branch’s second week of an expected three-month closure to install new HVAC equipment. The 116-year-old Carnegie Library will finally be air-conditioned, thanks to a federal grant.

SYSTEMWIDE TECH DISRUPTION/UPGRADE: Today SPL announced a major tech switchover/upgrade planned in September, with some temporary service disruptions to result. From the announcement:

In September, The Seattle Public Library will transition to a new integrated library system (ILS), the behind-the-scenes system that manages collections, circulation, and patron accounts. The Library will replace its current ILS, which has been in use for over 20 years and is no longer supported by its vendor, with a new and more reliable, secure, and efficient system. This major IT infrastructure project will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 6 and conclude in early October, with most service impacts occurring through mid-September. All Library locations are closed on Monday, Sept. 7 for Labor Day. During this project, Library buildings will be open as scheduled, programs will continue, and patrons will be able to browse our collections, check out materials from Library staff, and use meeting rooms, study rooms, public computers, Wi-Fi, printers, and scanners. Patrons can continue to check out e-books and e-audiobooks without interruption through the Libby app. However, due to the scope and complexity of this project, some Library services will be temporarily disrupted, including access to patron accounts, the ability to place holds on physical materials, some online services, self-checkout stations, and pick-up lockers. Patrons will also need to bring their physical or digital library card when checking out materials during this time.

Full details of what’s going to happen and what it means for library users can be found here.