BIZNOTE: Change-of-season clearance sale starts Friday at Mountain to Sound Outfitters

Summer’s not over yet, but fall’s in view, and the change of seasons will bring the annual change in focus at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor). First – they’re announcing a big week-plus sale that starts tomorrow, so you can get gear for enjoying the remaining summer and early fall:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters is having an Overstock Clearance on Kayaks and Stand-Up Paddleboards and accessories starting 9/2 (Friday) through 9/11 (two Sundays later). This ensures people who are out of town for the holiday weekend still get a shot at gearing up. We also have used gear from Alki Kayak Tours available.

We are receiving ski and snowboard gear so we really need to clear out the space before it goes into storage for the winter season and we shift our focus on having one of the best ski and snowboard shops in the NW!

Fall is a great time to paddle and some of the clearest days are coming. As the wildlife migrates south, we see more sightings of salmon, sea lions, migratory birds, and even larger marine mammals in the upcoming shorter days.