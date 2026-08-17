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Parking crackdown on Fauntleroy Way by Lincoln Park

August 17, 2026 3:03 pm
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 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

(Photo by Clarence Higuera)

One of the street-safety challenges mentioned at last week’s Fauntleroy Community Association-convened forum about bicycling safety was the mingling of parking spaces with ferry queueing on Fauntleroy Way alongside Lincoln Park (and sometimes beyond). At 2 pm weekdays, the space becomes a no-parking zone – and today, right at 2, SPD parking-enforcement officers and tow trucks were there, ready to pounce on violators, WSB contributor Anne Higuera noticed. We’re checking on whether today’s crackdown was part of the SDOT-led response.

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