SPD expanding ‘Connect Seattle’ program to offer real-time ‘integration’ for business security cameras

We’ve reported before on the Seattle Police “Connect Seattle” program, in which you can register your home security camera(s) so that police know you have one if they are investigating something in the area. Today we have word from Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite that the program is expanding to offer – also voluntary – “integration” for businesses’ camera systems, which would allow police to tap into their real-time streams – here’s the announcement aimed at businesses:

Did you know you can give SPD access to your business security camera to increase safety in your area?

Camera sharing allows the Seattle Police Department access to your camera feeds of publicly accessible areas in case of an emergency near your location. All your cameras or some of them. You set your preferences.

To share your cameras, all you need is a small FususCORE device that plugs into your camera system. Once it’s set up, it enables camera sharing based on your settings without impacting your network.

More information can be found on this webpage: communityconnectseattle.org/camera-integration

If you are ready to take the next step, please contact ready to take the next step, please contact our Integration Coordinator – Alexis Bourland – abourland@axon.com