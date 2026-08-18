WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man robbed at ATM

This happened last night, and we obtained the report narrative from Seattle Police today: They say a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint at an ATM at the BECU branch in The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW). Here’s the narrative, as redacted by SPD:

XXXX had arrived at the BECU and parked his vehicle on the street. He entered the BECU where there are two ATM machines in a vestibule area. He had $1,200 in 20-dollar bills that he wanted to deposit into his account. The ATM only allows for 30 bills at a time so he deposited $600 and was waiting for the machine to process the amount when he heard someone shouting behind him. (The victim) turned around and saw the suspect standing in the doorway pointing a black handgun at him.

XXXX believed the gun to be real and realized the suspect was shouting at him and demanding his cash. XXXX handed over the remaining $600 cash but the suspect demanded that he take out more cash. XXXX told the suspect that he couldn’t access more cash because the ATM was still processing his deposit. The suspect continued to demand more cash so XXXX stepped to the side to show the suspect the ATM screen.

The suspect fled from the doorway and ran to a dark-colored mid-size sedan that was parked in front of the entrance. The suspect entered through the driver’s-side door and was last seen driving away southbound on Fauntleroy. XXXX was unable to see if there was anyone else inside the vehicle.

XXXX confirmed the suspect description, stating the suspect was shorter than him at approximately 5’7″ to 5’8″ with a thin build. Although the suspect’s face was mostly covered by a face mask, XXXX believes the suspect to be in his late teens to early 20’s and possibly East African [also black long-sleeved hoodie, black “slouched” pants, black shoes] … XXXX also confirmed that there was a witness to the robbery, who briefly followed the suspect vehicle before returning to BECU. …