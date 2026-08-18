FOLLOWUP: Lotto jackpot winner still out there – plus, a multimillion-dollar coincidence

The holder of that $2.5 million Lotto ticket sold at Admiral Safeway hasn’t claimed it yet, a spokesperson for Washington’s Lottery told us today. But thanks to a reader tip, we’ve learned of a multimillion-dollar coincidence – this isn’t the first Lotto jackpot ticket sold in West Seattle this summer! The July 5th $3.8 million jackpot was won by a player who bought their ticket at the California/Andover mini-mart. And the market’s owners got a $38,000 because of the big win.