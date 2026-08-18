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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire south of The Junction

August 18, 2026 11:43 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

11:43 AM: Police checking out multiple 911 calls about possible gunfire south of The Junction have just confirmed it. Officers report finding casings in an alley west of California SW, near California SW and SW Brandon. No reports of injuries. 911 callers said a small black car might have been associated with this.

11:58 AM: The possibly involved vehicle is also described as having “heavily tinted windows” and might have been spotted “driving erratically” near Fauntleroy and California, so police are on the lookout.

(WSB photos)

12:09 PM: Our photographer found police in the alley north of Brandon, with casing-marker cards in the grass:

If you have any information, the SPD case # is 26-244528.

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2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire south of The Junction"

  • Gatewood August 18, 2026 (12:17 pm)
    Reply

    Did this happen at 11:43 pm or am ?

    • WSB August 18, 2026 (12:29 pm)
      Reply

      Sorry, it happened a short time before we first published this, and the first two manually typed times should have been AM, not PM (the small-type publication time under the headline is always correct as that is automatically created when a story is first published); fixed. 911 got calls just after 11:20 am; as is our policy, unless we’re being swamped with questions, we don’t publish until and unless we hear confirmation of gunfire (at which time I also sent our photographer) – TR

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