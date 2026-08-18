WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire south of The Junction

11:43 AM: Police checking out multiple 911 calls about possible gunfire south of The Junction have just confirmed it. Officers report finding casings in an alley west of California SW, near California SW and SW Brandon. No reports of injuries. 911 callers said a small black car might have been associated with this.

11:58 AM: The possibly involved vehicle is also described as having “heavily tinted windows” and might have been spotted “driving erratically” near Fauntleroy and California, so police are on the lookout.

(WSB photos)

12:09 PM: Our photographer found police in the alley north of Brandon, with casing-marker cards in the grass:

If you have any information, the SPD case # is 26-244528.