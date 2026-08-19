PREVIEW: Log House Museum’s new exhibit officially debuts tomorrow night

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society hopes to see you at the Log House Museum tomorrow night (Thursday, August 20) for the official grand opening of its new exhibit “Beyond Alki“:

About Beyond Alki

Alki was first called sbaqʷabqs. It means prairie in Lushootseed, the language of Coast Salish people. It describes how Alki looked—grassy plains and scattered stands of fir trees.

Settlers who accessed federal land grants arrived in 1851 and called it “Alki,” which translates to “by and by” in Chinook Jargon, a trade language of the era. These settlers envisioned a major city from this shore.

As Seattle grew, so did the Duwamish Peninsula – industry developed, waterways changed, and forests disappeared (almost). Newcomers arrived in waves and built homes, schools, businesses, and neighborhoods – each leaving an imprint on the community.

Beyond Alki highlights the significance of Alki Beach, shares stories from communities

across the Duwamish Peninsula, incorporates new interactive experiences – visitors can listen to music from West Seattle’s past including a song Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie recorded at Ivar Haglund‘s Alki home– and highlights unique artifacts, including the recently acquired Rolf Neslund Memorial Shrine bust.