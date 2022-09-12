CORONAVIRUS: This week’s West Seattle numbers and notes

The weekend’s over, so here’s our weekly roundup of local COVID numbers via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*21 percent fewer cases reported countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 279 new daily cases countywide (down from 349 a week ago)

*9 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 11 new hospitalizations daily (up from 13 a week ago)

*15 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge, together comprising the entire peninsula):

*217 cases between 8/22 and 9/05, down from 318 between 8/7 and 8/21

*2 hospitalizations between 8/22 and 9/05, down from 6 between 8/7 and 8/21

*2 deaths between 8/22 and 9/05, down from 4 between 8/7 and 8/21

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*82.5 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*86.9 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*52.5 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (unchanged from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, we’re now showing the vaccination rates for all ages, by ZIP code (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS), compared to a week earlier:

98106 – 83.5% completed initial series (up .1%), 52.7% have had a booster (up .1%)

98116 – 90.2% completed initial series (up .1%), 65.6% have had a booster (up .2%)

98126 – 79.7% completed initial series (up .1%), 54.6% have had a booster (unchanged)

98136 – 90.2% completed initial series (unchanged), 67.9% have had a booster (unchanged)

98146 – 79% completed initial series (up .1%), 47.8% have had a booster (up .1%)

GETTING VACCINATED: Pliable is offering two pop-ups with Pfizer’s bivalent booster this weekend – details here … We’ve been mentioning upcoming pop-ups at local libraries – here’s the list of what’s ahead (nothing this week).

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have – or want to get – a home kit, here’s info on West Seattle’s two public testing sites: The city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … To report self-test results, this page explains how (click “What should I do if my test is positive?”). … Ans among the many places you can get home-test kits, we’re told free kits also have been seen at some local libraries.