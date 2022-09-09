West Seattle, Washington

CORONAVIRUS: Pliable to offer updated boosters at West Seattle clinics next weekend

September 9, 2022 12:32 pm
Just in – the West Seattle health-care providers from Pliable will be offering the updated COVID boosters at two pop-up clinics next weekend:

You can go to Pliable’s website to find the registration links as well as FAQs/eligibility/other info.

