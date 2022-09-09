CORONAVIRUS: Pliable to offer updated boosters at West Seattle clinics next weekend

Just in – the West Seattle health-care providers from Pliable will be offering the updated COVID boosters at two pop-up clinics next weekend:
You can go to Pliable’s website to find the registration links as well as FAQs/eligibility/other info.
