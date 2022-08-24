RATS! Got them? Seen them? Concerned about them? This survey’s for you

As much as many love classic cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, their real-life rodent counterparts tend to evoke different sentiments – and for good reason. Public Health-Seattle & King County‘s Environmental Health Services team wants to know what you know about rodents in Seattle, so they are hoping you can spare a few minutes to answer this online survey. You can also access it via this QR code:

In the note asking that we share this with you, Public Health explains, “The information will be used to help us improve our programming and technical assistance offerings.” (Did you even know Public Health has a rodent program? Read about it here.)