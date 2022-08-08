Here’s the list for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Yes, hibiscus does grow here too! Photo sent by Waikikigirl)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will open today, EC Hughes at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too. (The Highland Park spraypark continues its daily schedule, 11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale.)

COLMAN POOL: Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore is also open noon-7 pm.

BOWLING FOR THE FOOD BANK: 2+ years ago, Nathan, now 10, bowled to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. This year, he’s doing it again – but with a role (roll!) for you: He’s bowling at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon) 4-5 pm today and his pin total will be posted; then, through Labor Day, you can bowl any time at WS Bowl for an hour and $25 to try to beat his total – $15 of that goes to the food bank. More details in our calendar listing.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

PLAY PINBALL, FREE! The Admiral Pub‘s 16 pinball machines are open for free play 7-10 pm Mondays. (2306 California SW)

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

