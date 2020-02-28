VIDEO: 8-year-old bowls to help West Seattle Food Bank knock down hunger

That’s Nathan Tavel, an 8-year-old second-grader at Arbor Heights Elementary School, who tore up Lane 10 at West Seattle Bowl tonight with pretty much two nonstop hours of bowling to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. His proud dad and mom Phil and Gina were among those cheering him on:

Phll told us Nathan’s been bowling since he was four years old. He’s been known to bowl at such a lightning pace, he can pack 32 games into an hour. Tonight, as previewed, he challenged teams to bowl against him for one or both hours – if his pin total beat theirs, they promised to donate at least $100 to WSFB. No word yet on the results but three lanes were competing with him while we were there!