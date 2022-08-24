FOLLOWUP: Crash-damaged state ferry Cathlamet headed to drydock

Thanks to Jon Wright for the photo. That’s state ferry M/V Cathlamet, headed out of Washington State Ferries‘ Eagle Harbor maintenance facility this morning. It’s been four weeks since Cathlamet crashed into an offshore structure (known as a dolphin) at the Fauntleroy terminal while arriving from Vashon. WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling says Cathlamet will be drydocked at Everett Ship Repair and that it’s not expected back in service before the end of the year. They aren’t citing an estimate for what repairs will cost, only that it’s “well into the millions.” (The car stuck beneath the collapsed section of ferry has been removed, in case you’re wondering.) We’ve also asked for an update on the dolphin repair plans and will add that when we get it. We’re checking separately on the status of the investigation, which was to be led by the U.S. Coast Guard. The captain on duty at the time of the crash, a 36-year WSF veteran, resigned days later.