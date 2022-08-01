West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

69℉

FERRY CRASH: Cathlamet captain reported to have resigned

August 1, 2022 8:23 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

(Thursday morning photo by Mark Dale)

Four days after the state ferry M/V Cathlamet crashed into an offshore structure at the Fauntleroy terminal, the captain who was on duty is reported to have resigned. That’s according to the Kitsap Sun, which cites an all-staff email sent by Washington State Ferries chief Patty Rubstello. According to the report, the memo also says the drug/alcohol tests given to the Cathlamet’s crew after the Thursday morning crash were all negative. The damaged vessel has been at WSF’s Eagle Harbor facility on Bainbridge Island since Thursday afternoon; that’s also when the Fauntleroy terminal went back into service, after it was determined ferries could safely use it with the damaged vessel-guiding “dolphin” out of service.

Share This

3 Replies to "FERRY CRASH: Cathlamet captain reported to have resigned"

  • StopCuttingDownTrees August 1, 2022 (8:28 pm)
    Reply

    Oh, please. The Sound was glass-calm, no wind, unlimited visibility, etc. This same Captain parked those ferries during wind storms at night countless times. I smell a rat any time WSF officials are involved. 

  • Question Authority August 1, 2022 (8:41 pm)
    Reply

    Without the investigation findings save your outrage for the facts please, everyone has a bad day here and there and nobody got injured.

    • Kalo August 1, 2022 (9:09 pm)
      Reply

      Agreed! WSF vessels have been on deferred maintenance for a while now. This could very well be a mechanical issue. Could be, resignation vs the expenses of defending themselves against false allegations is the best option for this individual. Let’s hold the negativity until the investigation is complete.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.