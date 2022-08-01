FERRY CRASH: Cathlamet captain reported to have resigned

(Thursday morning photo by Mark Dale)

Four days after the state ferry M/V Cathlamet crashed into an offshore structure at the Fauntleroy terminal, the captain who was on duty is reported to have resigned. That’s according to the Kitsap Sun, which cites an all-staff email sent by Washington State Ferries chief Patty Rubstello. According to the report, the memo also says the drug/alcohol tests given to the Cathlamet’s crew after the Thursday morning crash were all negative. The damaged vessel has been at WSF’s Eagle Harbor facility on Bainbridge Island since Thursday afternoon; that’s also when the Fauntleroy terminal went back into service, after it was determined ferries could safely use it with the damaged vessel-guiding “dolphin” out of service.