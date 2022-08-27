FOLLOWUP: Amanda Winans completes Tacoma-to-West Seattle swim

Seated on the rocky shore at Point Williams in Lincoln Park, surrounded by supporters, that’s Amanda Winans, who successfully completed what’s known as the Bert Thomas Swim today – leaving the Old Town Tacoma dock early this morning and swimming up Colvos Passage along the west side of Vashon Island, before crossing Puget Sound to West Seattle. She finished earlier than expected, around 2:30 pm, and is the third known person to complete the swim, including its namesake (in 1959). Her unofficial time: 9:30:23. Three years ago, she did the Amy Hiland Swim, Bremerton to Alki Point. As noted here, the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association has two more members attempting marathon swims tomorrow, both set to finish at Alki Point.