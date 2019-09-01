Amanda Winans becomes the latest to complete Bremerton-to-Alki ‘Amy Hiland Swim’

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photos! He was at Alki Point this afternoon as Amanda Winans became the seventh person to complete the Amy Hiland Swim, between Bremerton and Alki, since Hiland herself in 1959.

As noted on the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association website, Winans’ time was the fastest recorded yet, just under 4 hours. She is the second and final swimmer to complete this cross-Sound marathon swim this year, after Stephanie Zimmerman on August 3rd; NOWSA president Andrew Malinak says they’ve had “lots of interest for next year.”