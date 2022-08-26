WEEKEND PREVIEW: Four aquatic athletic attempts on Puget Sound

We’ve already previewed a multitude of big events this weekend – street parties and more – but if you’re watching the water, you might see these four aquatic attempts:
THE GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers and Paddlers will be back in the water on Saturday for their almost-annual big race from Alki to South Bainbridge Island and back, starting at 9 am.
BIG SWIMS: The Northwest Open Water Swimming Association sent word of three big swims to West Seattle this weekend:
On Saturday 8/27, Amanda Winans will attempt to swim the “Bert Thomas swim” from Old Town Dock Tacoma to Lincoln Park in West Seattle, finishing at the point where Colman Pool is (30.2 km/18.8 mi). This swim was pioneered by Bert Thomas in 1959 and has been completed once since by Andrew Malinak in 2015. Amanda is from West Seattle (now lives in Wallingford) and grew up biking to Lincoln Park and swimming at Colman as a kid. Tracking will be at track.rs/nowsa. Start time is 5 am, and her expected finish time at Lincoln Park is 3-4 pm.
On Sunday 8/28, we have two swims both finishing at Alki Lighthouse but coming from opposite directions! Emma Gaulke-Janowski will start at Pt Robinson light on Vashon at 6 am and swim to Alki light (21.2 km/13.2 mi), starting at 6 am with an expected finish time of 11 am -12 pm. Chelsea Lee will attempt the Amy Hiland swim, from Bremerton to Alki light (16.8 km/10.4 mi), starting at 7 am with an expected finish time of 12 – 1 pm. Both swimmers are from West Seattle and have been training open water at Alki for about 2 years. Tracking for these swims will be at track.rs/nowsaEmma and track.rs/nowsaChelsea
