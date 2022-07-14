WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; stolen plants

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
AUTO-THEFT ATTEMPT: Erika has a report that also serves as an alert:
I live in a relatively quiet, but not dead street in Delridge neighborhood near Home Depot. Yesterday around 4pm, broad daylight and while we were home, someone (s) attempted to steal our Kia Sorento. In a span of 30 mins( time span caught by security camera in the neighborhood) they managed to smash my back window in, rip the steering column cover off to attempt to hotwire the car and also attempted to steal the catalytic converter.
My neighbors and I are a little shocked ( maybe naively) that this happened in broad daylight, on a street that has fairly consistent traffic ( cars, bicyclists, dog walkers, etc) and they boldly did this without concern of being caught.
I have reported to the police and they have the video footage, but they said there has been an uptick in daylight thefts occurring so wanted to make the community aware.
STOLEN PLANTS: Erin sends an alert for gardeners:
I’m writing to report that some Gatewood neighbors on 37th and Ida had several very healthy tomato plants in pots in their parking strip stolen in the middle of the night earlier this week. This is an especially cruel form of unneighborly crime and I am so disheartened to know anyone would stoop so low as to steal another human being’s future summer bounty. Watch your plants, neighbors!
