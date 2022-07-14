WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; stolen plants

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

AUTO-THEFT ATTEMPT: Erika has a report that also serves as an alert:

I live in a relatively quiet, but not dead street in Delridge neighborhood near Home Depot. Yesterday around 4pm, broad daylight and while we were home, someone (s) attempted to steal our Kia Sorento. In a span of 30 mins( time span caught by security camera in the neighborhood) they managed to smash my back window in, rip the steering column cover off to attempt to hotwire the car and also attempted to steal the catalytic converter.

My neighbors and I are a little shocked ( maybe naively) that this happened in broad daylight, on a street that has fairly consistent traffic ( cars, bicyclists, dog walkers, etc) and they boldly did this without concern of being caught.

I have reported to the police and they have the video footage, but they said there has been an uptick in daylight thefts occurring so wanted to make the community aware.