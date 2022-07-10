WATER TAXI ALERT: Two West Seattle evening roundtrips canceled for Monday

Just announced by Metro:
The King County Water Taxis West Seattle route will be reduced tomorrow evening, Monday, July 11, due to a shortage of available workforce.
The following trips from Downtown Seattle to West Seattle are canceled: 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.
The following trips from West Seattle to Downtown Seattle are canceled: 5:45 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.
Please note: There is a two-hour gap in scheduled sailings to West Seattle between the 4:45 p.m. trip and the 6:45 p.m. trip and riders are encouraged to consider alternate travel plans.
Other scheduled trips are expected to operate using available crew members.
Some Water Taxi runs were also canceled last Friday because of a crew shortage.
