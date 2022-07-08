TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, July 8th.

WEATHER

The forecast is for a mostly sunny day, high in the 70s.

ROAD WORK – TODAY AND SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Today: Pavement work continues on California SW between SW Frontenac and SW Myrtle.

This weekend: Here’s what SDOT says its crews will be working on:

On Saturday we will be completing paving work on Marine View Dr SW between 35th and 39th. Paving will begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4:30 PM. During this work, we’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving. Also on Saturday, we will continue updating signal lights on 7th Ave S and S Cloverdale St in South Park. A majority of the work will be completed on 7th Ave S with minimal impacts to S Cloverdale St. On Sunday, we will be doing some additional vegetation cleanup and landscape work on Olson Place SW between 1st Ave S and SW Roxbury. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 5 AM through 1 PM. Traffic impacts include the closure of the right-hand curb

lane, the lane will reopen at 1 PM however we may extend working hours. Please anticipate delays while driving in the area

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change before next spring. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

838th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.