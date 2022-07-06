CRIME WATCH: Store robbery; stolen blue Ranger; prowler

Three more Crime Watch reports:

STORE ROBBERY: The California/Charlestown 7-11 was held up early this morning. According to the preliminary police summary, two people walked into the store at quarter till 5; one pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The report says they then “grabbed the cash and also took some tobacco products, (then) left the store (and) got into a possible Toyota Prius and fled at a high rate of speed.” Only descriptive info in the summary is that the robber with the gun was wearing gloves. SPD incident # 2022-173146.

STOLEN TRUCK: Texter reports their 1993 dark blue Ford Ranger truck was stolen early this morning from 34th/Holden. It has silver Harley-Davidson decals on both side windows and the rear passenger window, plus a Go Cougs decal on the driver’s side. Plate C20333X; the owner notes, “Still had the temp. in the back window, just got the plate on Saturday.” SPD incident # 2022-173230.

PROWLER: Eric emailed to report a prowler at 1 am near 34th/Spokane: “Police were called. When they arrived he was told to leave. Prowler would not leave when told by neighbors. No known theft.” SPD incident # 2022-173033.