WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 15 notes for today/tonight

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

As we begin the first weekend of June, here’s what’s happening locally:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT canceled its plan for West Seattle road work today, but WSDOT is carrying on with its “Revive I-5” lane closures on southbound I-5 between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge exit.

KIDS’ FISHING DERBY: As previewed here, the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club invites kids/tweens/teens 14 and under to fish for free in its temporary trout pond at Seacrest, poles and bait provided, 8-11 am (1660 Harbor SW).

LOOP THE ‘LUPE 2022: At Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), the fun begins at 10 am with day-of registration – then the events are: 11 am obstacle-course start, 11:45 am 5K, noon Senior Saunter, 1 pm Youth Dash. And even if you’re not running/walking/etc., you are invited to the barbecue and beer garden – $4 burgers/hot dogs and $5 Georgetown beer, with live music from West Seattle School of Rock. More info here.

JOB FAIR: The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) and Seattle Parks are teaming up for a job fair at the Y (3622 SW Snoqualmie) 10 am-2 pm today. Both Parks and the Greater Seattle Y “have an alarming number of summer positions to fill in roles that serve youth in the Seattle area, especially around water-related activities and day camps that provide child care for parents this summer.” Details here.

NEW CLEANUP GROUP: The Hiawatha Society will meet by the PCC outside tables (2749 California SW) at 10 am for a cleanup, and all are welcome to be part of it.

COVID VACCINE CLINIC: Seattle Public Schools students and staff can get vaccinated at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) 11 am-3 pm – appointments are booked but the district says walk-ups are welcome.

NATIONAL TRAILS DAY: Hike the Puget Creek Watershed on National Trails Day. Meet at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) at 11 am.

CO-OP LAB SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE AND EXTRAS SALE: Noon-4 pm at the child-care center on the south side of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, as explained here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

REUNION NO, AFTER-PARTY YES: Though there’s no West Seattle High School All-School Reunion again this year, all alums are invited to Whisky West (6451 California SW) starting at 6 pm for an after-party anyway.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: The summer collegiate-baseball team based in White Center opens its season against Everett, 6:30 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd).

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Lisa Craze & Guy Nelson at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm at The Skylark, The Brooders with Beija Bailes, Her Mountain Majesty, and Rug, $10 cover, all ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!