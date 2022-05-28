West Seattle, Washington

RETURNING: Free fishing derby for kids next Saturday

May 28, 2022 7:51 pm
Another summer event that’s coming back for the first time since the last pre-pandemic summer is the kids’ fishing derby presented by the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club. They’ll be at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) with a portable pond full of fish 8 am-11 am next Saturday (June 4th)> They bring the rods and bait too – all you have to bring is the kid(s), up to age 14. No fishing experience or pre-registration required. The club’s been presenting this free event since 1934.

