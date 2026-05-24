HAPPENING NOW: Local restaurateur’s cooking demo at West Seattle Farmers’ Market

The photo and report are from Jackie of Driftwood on Alki:

Chef Dan is at the West Seattle Farmers Market today doing a cooking demo inspired by the season’s best local ingredients. Stop by the market to say hello, then join us at Driftwood this evening or tomorrow for a Memorial Day weekend dinner. Enjoy the sunshine and Alki breezes from our terrace or at the window counter.

The market continues until 2 pm as usual in The Junction.

Meantime, a few readers have asked us lately for an update on Seaglass, which the Driftwood proprietors are opening next door in the ex-Alki Café space, so we asked Jackie, who replied that they’re experiencing “more delays” but hoping for a timeline update in the coming week.