CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct work this weekend

For the second time in four weeks, SDOT will close the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge extension east of Highway 99 – this weekend. The reason is the same as the last closure – pothole work. The on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane Street to the Spokane Street Viaduct, along with all eastbound lanes of the SSV, will close at 9 pm Friday (June 17th) and reopen by 5 am Monday (June 20th). SDOT says detour signs will be in place along lower Spokane Street.