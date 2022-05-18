CLOSURE ALERT: Work planned this weekend on Spokane Street Viaduct

(Image from SDOT traffic camera)

After a reader inquiry, we asked SDOT this week for followup information on the deck scanning done last year on the Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge continuation east of Highway 99. In the response late today, SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali told WSB that the eastbound SSV – its older section – will close this weekend for work:

There is a planned closure of the eastbound lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct, 5/20-5/23, for expansion joint work. Our maintenance crews will take advantage of this limited-time closure to correct as many potholes as they can. We will take advantage of all other opportunities beyond this weekend closure to continue addressing any remaining pavement issues.

Ali’s response did not include the exact times for the closure, so we immediately askd that question on followup. As for the deck scanning done to assess the pavement condition, it showed “deterioration,” Ali said, so more work is ahead:

For the Spokane Street Viaduct, we are determining the best method of repair and developing designs to be able to pursue grant funding. Since this segment of the Spokane Street corridor is an essential route for freight and emergency vehicles, we will be taking careful consideration of how to manage traffic flow for this repair work.

The response offered no details of how extensive that repair would have to be, so we’ll be following up on that too.